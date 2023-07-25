I am often asked what are the most important components of good mental health. Food and exercise come first in my book.

You are what you eat and movement is always good for your mood.

Surprisingly, following a close third is SLEEP. Yes sleep. Disturbed sleep always results in poor mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good sleep contributes as much to our well-being as a balanced diet and plenty of exercise.

Kate Hull Rodgers talks about mental wellbeing in her latest column

There are three elements to the process of sleeping.

They are: falling to sleep; sleep itself; waking from sleep. This is so important that the experts call it sleep hygiene.

Falling to sleep can be a big challenge. Some, with mental health challenges, find it particularly

difficult.

'Falling to sleep can be a big challenge. Some, with mental health challenges, find it particularly difficult,' says columnist Kate Hull Rodgers.

It can be a difficult time trying to shut off the brain. Many suffer from overthinking and overwhelm. One must learn how to quieten the mind. This can be done through meditation and mindfulness.

It helps to listen to a guided meditation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also having a routine can help. Brushing teeth, taking medication, washing your face, having a stretch – are all ideas to incorporate. A nice idea is to get into a bed that has already been made; once in bed, stay in bed.

Now is the time to practise mindfully breathing in and out slowly. This occupies the mind and calms the body. Finally, falling asleep will come.

Then there is sleep itself. It is preferred to fall asleep and stay asleep. However, many people with

mental health challenges are not this fortunate. Disturbed sleep is a real indicator that well-being may be threatened. The experts are divided on what to do upon waking in the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some suggest staying in bed and mimicking sleep until snoozing again. Others suggest getting up and doing something; such as make a cup of tea.

Perhaps the best advice is to follow the body and do what best suits it.

The third step in the sleep routine is getting up; the waking process. When an alarm is used it is most beneficial to get up with the first ringing. Do not use the snooze button, as this puts the body

through repeated stress.

Sometimes it is best to get up with the sun. Simply leave the curtains open and wake when the room lightens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ideally the first thing to do when getting out of bed is to make the bed. It leaves the room in order, and the bed is made ready for going to sleep later.

The most important thing about sleep regime is to wake up refreshed. It is very distressing to wake up tired.

It is vital that the morning begins with a reinvigorated mood. The goal is to go to sleep well and wake up even better. Sleep hygiene is a huge priority for good mental health.