Column: ​So much is planned for the months ahead in our community for you to enjoy

​At Connexions we have so much planned for the months ahead, including a family/community day in June on the Hickman Bacon Memorial Park (Levellings), supporting the Morton Feastival and all the town centre events on the first Saturday of each month, through providing PA and open days with food and refreshments on site, at Connexions, on these days too.

Connexions have been awarded funding to establish a family hub for parents/carers and young people to access learning and fun activities at our 100 Church Street venue.

We have a new education and training initiative, with free access to courses across all subjects including maths, English, creative writing and personal finance, along with food hygiene, first aid and youth work.

Please contact us directly to enrol on to any of our free access courses via email at [email protected] or call into our hub to find out more.

We continue to work in partnership with LCVYS, Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council and the North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership on a wide variety of community projects across our region and community.

The Rail Partnership is currently working on developing a community hub and café in Market Rasen and the installation of artwork at Lincoln Station.

The partnership also had a very successful event on World Book Day visiting pupils at Benjamin Adlard School for a story time and to hand out Thomas the Tank Engine books.

To find out more about any projects or organisations we’re part of or involved with simply call in or email us at [email protected]