Hello to all supporters, followers, and readers, and here’s hoping you’re all well, writes Rick Craig at Connexions.

This week we celebrate British Summer Time beginning, with lighter nights, a lot of milder weather and a welcome relief from the coldness of winter, which I’m pretty sure we’re all looking forward to now.

Over recent months, Connexions has been connecting with many more groups to offer much more at our hub, including work supporting the Nite Life Café, Disability Social Network, Mental Health Partnership and Leap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ve also been busy working on a season of events which include supporting the Coronation Celebrations in May, quiz nights, youth socials, community days and summer fetes.

Columnist Rick Craig from Connexions.

Planning for all of these events is now underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Performing Arts Club St John also celebrates its 15th year anniversary, with drama, dance, and musical performances from shows, past and present.

This landmark will be celebrated across Gainsborough venues, during June, including performances at St George’s Hall, Gainsborough Methodist Church, Old Nick Theatre and St Thomas’s Church Hall.

Our volunteers, young people and the community who supported the bid to improve the Levellings Park will come to fruition over the coming months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​”Over recent months Connexions have been connecting with many more groups to offer much more at our hub”, writes our guest columnist Rick Craig.

Work will begin on the park replacing and renewing all the equipment, with new equipment and redesigned areas for adults, young children, and teenagers.

The Levellings project has taken around three years to complete, with funding secured from WREN, through the town council, and to gain the approval and permissions necessary to make these changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the work will begin in April on the Hickman Bacon Memorial Park with completion planned for the end of June.

To keep up to date with all of this, and more, keep checking out our article and social media pages.

Please support us where you can, or just pop in. Call 01427 678695 or email [email protected]