Spring! Spring! Spring! I’m doing a happy dance a la Snoopy. Spring! Spring! Spring! I’m doing a happy dance a la Tigger. I’m just so happy. And I am dancing. Yes, writes Kate Hull Rodgers.

As part of my exercise regime, I’ve started to use a dance app. It is fantastic.

This is different than doing cardio aerobics, which is what I usually do.

The dancing is free movement, no choreography. Just, dare I say, movement for movement’s sake.

Guest columnist Kate Hull Rodgers.

It’s not hugely taxing but I can stretch, twist and bend as much as I want.

I highly recommend that whatever exercise you do, mix it up. Keep it fresh. Just keep moving. Spring is the season of increased movement.

As my dance teacher says – “You can’t be wrong.”

One major shift, as green shoots grow and spring sprouts, is the change in my mood.

I, like so many others, do find the winter tough. All that darkness.

The challenge to make myself go for a walk when I would rather snuggle under the duvet. I struggle with SAD – seasonal affective disorder. Not a lot, but just enough that my resting mood is lower than I would like. Thus the happy dance to herald spring.

Spring is the season where I notice the most growth and change in nature and in ourselves. And how do I notice? By getting outside.

I take my shoes off and I walk on the grass. I go to the woodland and I walk on the paths.

Spring is the season of new beginnings. I find it the best time to make resolutions.

Why do we set ourselves up for failure by making New Year’s Resolutions in the dead of winter, when it is dark, and dank and uninspiring.

No. Spring is the season for new ideas. And new beginnings; instead of New Year’s Resolutions we should call them New You Resolutions.

Yes, I love spring. I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t. And so all I can say is get outside, put a spring in your step and have yourself a happy dance.