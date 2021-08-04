Column: Station looks vibrant due to mystery ‘green fingered’ help

LNER is seeking views members of the public as part of the eight-week consultation to seek views on its proposed significant timetable change.

The consultation is due to close this week but there is still time for you to have your say.

If you would like to find out more and give your views, then please make sure visit https://lner.citizenspace.com.

Kate Myers, community rail officer, North Notts and Lincs.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire County Council is going to seek the views of the public on bus services across the area.

On March 15, 2021, the Government launched a National Bus Strategy which was entitled Bus Back Better.

The key features that Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentions in the strategy are for safer, more reliable transport and more demand responsive vehicles to be found in rural areas.

In our area, railway stations at Worksop, Retford and Gainsborough, all of which are towns with small and medium engineering businesses, there is a need to have bus connections with the industrial estates in the towns.

A mysterious green-fingered helper is making the station look wonderful via these flower barrels, says Kate Myers. Do you know who it is?

You can read our full update on The National Bus Strategy at https://bit.ly/3jbxn1x

One feature we are asking for is bike racks on buses. We would like to adopt the European and American facility of bike racks on the front of buses. This will enable greater access to public transport, especially in rural areas.

Gainsborough Central station barrels are looking wonderful but we don't know who is doing it.

Here at North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership, we would love for the “green fingered” person to come forward to be thanked for all of their fantastic work in making the station look so vibrant.

So come on – make yourself known, don’t be a stranger!

