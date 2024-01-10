Column: Strive to be mostly guilt-free and as strong as you can be
Anytime I’m feeling a little down my radar comes into action. With an extensive history of mental
illness I rarely let a bad feeling just float by. I examine it. I figure how I can alleviate it and I banish it
– as best I can.
This is a little gnawing January feeling which, upon closer examination, isn’t depression. It’s a cousin
called Guilt. Yes, that is what I am now feeling; Guilt. I have guilt about the holidays just passed. I
feel guilty for all the money I spent, (love the power of plastic!) I feel guilty that I didn’t get my
husband the perfect gift (oh how I tried!) I feel guilty that I did not contact my brother (but he never
contacted me either…) Arggh, there is definitely a residual negative feeling of what should have
been a great celebration.
I am not one to deny my feelings. I am one to deal with them. My husband and I have done a little
google search. Turns out guilt “is a common human emotion that we might all experience. It arises
when we feel remorse or sadness about a past action. How we respond to guilt varies from person
to person”.
Personally I always respond to negative emotions by finding the positive in them. Banishing the bad
stuff always makes me do good things for myself. Here are four mental health ideas that I am
implementing to get rid of the guilt. If you are suffering from similar feelings these ideas can help
you too.
1. Practise mindfulness. Mindful meditation helps focus on breathing as a way of paying
attention to the moment. This connects the mind and body and helps to put guilt into perspective.
2. Distraction. I definitely distract myself with whatever activities that help me relax. You can
try this too. I have been listening to beach sounds on You Tube and I’ve been reading books I got for
Christmas. And, of course, I am walking as much as I can. This is highly recommended.
3. I’m not beating myself up about it. I’m not constantly revisiting past mistakes. I’ve reigned in
my spending, I’ve spoken to my husband, he loved his gifts. I’ve even thought a lot about my
brother. You, too, can take it easy on yourself. As my son says – “It is what it is”.
4. Perfection. I’ve learned to remind myself that perfection doesn’t exist. My favourite 2024
inspiration saying is this: “There is no such thing as perfection, search instead for progress.”
And there you have it. My confession and my strategy to make the best of these niggling feelings. I
hope these ideas help if you are struggling with guilt. As we approach the most depressing day of the
year, be ready. Strive to be mostly guilt free and strong as you can be. Remember, “It is what it is”