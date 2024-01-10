OK. So next Monday has been declared the most depressing day of the year. We have had a long time of early dark nights, the holidays are behind us, the credit card bill has arrived. So, I, like many am feeling a little depressed. I guess the experts are right; this is a tough time of year.

Anytime I’m feeling a little down my radar comes into action. With an extensive history of mental

illness I rarely let a bad feeling just float by. I examine it. I figure how I can alleviate it and I banish it

– as best I can.

Guest columnist Kate Hull Rodgers looks at the subject of mental wellbeing.

This is a little gnawing January feeling which, upon closer examination, isn’t depression. It’s a cousin

called Guilt. Yes, that is what I am now feeling; Guilt. I have guilt about the holidays just passed. I

feel guilty for all the money I spent, (love the power of plastic!) I feel guilty that I didn’t get my

husband the perfect gift (oh how I tried!) I feel guilty that I did not contact my brother (but he never

"I always respond to negative emotions by finding the positive in them. Banishing the bad stuff always makes me do good things for myself", says columnist Kate Hull Rodgers.

contacted me either…) Arggh, there is definitely a residual negative feeling of what should have

been a great celebration.

I am not one to deny my feelings. I am one to deal with them. My husband and I have done a little

google search. Turns out guilt “is a common human emotion that we might all experience. It arises

when we feel remorse or sadness about a past action. How we respond to guilt varies from person

to person”.

Personally I always respond to negative emotions by finding the positive in them. Banishing the bad

stuff always makes me do good things for myself. Here are four mental health ideas that I am

implementing to get rid of the guilt. If you are suffering from similar feelings these ideas can help

you too.

1. Practise mindfulness. Mindful meditation helps focus on breathing as a way of paying

attention to the moment. This connects the mind and body and helps to put guilt into perspective.

2. Distraction. I definitely distract myself with whatever activities that help me relax. You can

try this too. I have been listening to beach sounds on You Tube and I’ve been reading books I got for

Christmas. And, of course, I am walking as much as I can. This is highly recommended.

3. I’m not beating myself up about it. I’m not constantly revisiting past mistakes. I’ve reigned in

my spending, I’ve spoken to my husband, he loved his gifts. I’ve even thought a lot about my

brother. You, too, can take it easy on yourself. As my son says – “It is what it is”.

4. Perfection. I’ve learned to remind myself that perfection doesn’t exist. My favourite 2024

inspiration saying is this: “There is no such thing as perfection, search instead for progress.”

And there you have it. My confession and my strategy to make the best of these niggling feelings. I

hope these ideas help if you are struggling with guilt. As we approach the most depressing day of the