COLUMN: Summer recess is a chance to enjoy activities, but also hear of concerns

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman.

The summer parliamentary recess is prime time for MPs to catch up on things that are hard to do in regular constituency time, which is always squeezed when parliament is sitting.

This summer that’s meant a host of fantastic opportunities to see many of the activities put on by local groups and councils for people - visitors and residents alike.

From Boston’s beach in Central Park to Skegness’s fantastic carnival, I’ve hugely enjoyed going along – unannounced – to soak up the atmosphere.

It’s also meant, however, the opportunity to meet groups with real concerns and chief among those this summer has been Freiston Parish Council.

As the elected representatives of the area that’s closest to the North Sea camp prison, these councillors are determined to make sure that people feel safe and to understand how the prison works.

I was glad to be able to attend the parish council in August and to talk about the work of the prison and the parole board.

After two recent serious escapes from the prison, it’s important that the community and the public sector that works for it, has the best possible relationship.

In the future, I will be keen to make sure that the parish council and those bodies talk directly.

I’m also determined to make sure that the new system that has recently tightened up who can be sent to open prisons such as North Sea Camp, works as effectively as it possibly can.

It was also a chance to discuss other issues with the council as I’m always happy to do with individuals or other groups.