We sincerely hope everyone is making the most of the fantastic weather at the moment, and have managed to get some days away enjoying the sunshine, writes Rick Craig.

At Connexions we're busy putting together a summer schedule of family activities and Expressive Arts workshops.

Our two main events over summer will be Community Days on Saturday, July 22, at St George's Hall and another at the parish church on the Saturday, August 5, with stalls, live performances, kids activities, fun and games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can message us via our Facebook page or alternatively email at [email protected] to find out more information or to get involved.

Rick Craig, project manager at Connexions.

The Performing Arts Club St Johns are also celebrating their 15th anniversary with some amazing performances past to present.

Their final two shows are on this weekend at the Gainsborough Methodist Church at 7.30pm on Friday, June 30, with a final performance on Saturday, July 1, at 2 30pm.

Everyone is welcome, so why not support them this weekend.

Take care all.

There are two shows lined-up to take place this weekend at the methodist church.

Connexions Community Hub

During Spring 2016 a new and exciting Gainsborough project was launched with the support of the community,local businesses and voluntary groups at the former Connexions building on 6 to 8 Church Street in the town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following on from an extensive consultation locally and a need for the community as a whole to have access to a great community facility, kids and adult activities.

For more information and to see what groups and events are coming up visit their website https://www.connexionscommunityhub.co.uk/

For latest news and updates check out their Facebook page and Twitter: @connexions2016

Would you like to write your own column for the Standard?

If so, you can send your column - of around 350 words - through to us for consideration, along with your head and shoulders picture and, if possible, a photo relating to the topic of your column.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first instance, email your column to us at [email protected] marking it for the attention of the editor.