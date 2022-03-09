We speak to well over 500 individuals per year who offer their time to local groups and organisations that need time and energy from these essential volunteers.

Over the last 15 years we have seen a number of people who simply need some more support around them in the community.

This could be because they are lonely, need mental health support, have young families, or are simply new to the area and don’t really know what’s out there.

Heather Arnatt from Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey.

That’s why back in 2017 Voluntary Centre Services launched a new social prescribing service, in partnership with local health and social care providers, to connect you better with your community.

On Thursday, March 10, we celebrate International Social Prescribing Day.

This is an opportunity to celebrate the rich variety of support available from our local communities as well as the extensive support offered across the district by our team of dedicated link workers.

Over the past two years the team have worked especially hard to continue to support those who find themselves isolated from their communities throughout the pandemic and beyond.

The social prescribing service offers an impartial conversation with any individual who would like to connect with their community, or who would benefit from accessing local activities. This type of service, sometimes described as ‘social prescribing’, has proven benefits across the country including reducing the need for some individuals to access clinical support services.

Professionals, relatives and individuals can refer to the service, where we talk to individuals to identify what will make a difference to their lives.

Referrals could include everything from arts groups and lunch clubs, to activities that involve physical exercise, such as gardening and dance. We can also signpost to services that offer debt and lifestyle management support. The service is open to anyone over the age of 18. Some individuals may even wish to access volunteering advice, which remains available.

Individuals are invited to join us at our regular community drop-in sessions at x-church, Roses Sports Ground and West Lindsey Leisure Centre, with whom we have a unique referral partnership to support individuals to access exercise and fitness services.

You can find the latest dates and times on our website.

VCS is always looking for new community groups and organisations that are looking for more participants for their activities, or need support to develop their projects. We’d love to find out more about what you do and how we can work together for our communities.

If you would like to find out more information about our social prescribing project, or you would like advice about volunteering, pop into the Guildhall, Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough DN21 2NA, telephone 01427 613470, email [email protected] or visit our website www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk