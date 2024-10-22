COLUMN: Surge in activity ahead of Budget announcements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This column has been provided by Graeme Hills, director and head of tax at Duncan & Toplis

​With the UK Government’s Autumn Budget fast approaching, businesses and investors are scrambling to complete transactions ahead of anticipated tax hikes.

Likely changes to Capital Gains Tax (CGT), Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR) and carried interest rules could significantly alter the tax landscape for investments and business sales.

Duncan & Toplis reports a notable surge in activity as business leaders look to cement tax events while the current (and arguably more favourable) rates remain in effect. Many see it as a race against time to finalise deals before the Budget introduces potentially tougher measures.

Graeme Hills, director and head of tax at Duncan & Toplis.

Among the most widely speculated changes is an increase in CGT, which could align with higher income tax rates, potentially reaching as much as 45 per cent. This would make selling businesses and investments significantly more expensive, prompting many to lock in gains while current CGT rates – capped at 20 per cent for most assets and 28 per cet for residential properties – still apply.

BADR, which currently allows qualifying business owners to pay a reduced CGT rate of 10 per cent, also faces the threat of reduction or elimination. Such a change could discourage entrepreneurs from selling their businesses due to the heavier tax burdens involved, potentially stifling innovation and economic growth.

Additionally, reforms to carried interest rules may see fund managers’ profits taxed at income tax rates, which could rise to 45 per cent for top earners. This move could harm the UK’s competitiveness in the financial services sector, at a time when maintaining its edge is critical.

For sole traders and partnerships, the anticipated changes may also alter how profits are calculated by aligning them with the tax year. This shift could create significant administrative burdens and expose businesses to unexpected tax liabilities.

Finally, potential reforms to inheritance tax (IHT) could involve reducing reliefs or raising rates. If enacted, these changes could have major implications for business owners and investors. As a result, those with continuity concerns are urged to act quickly to finalise deals before any reforms take effect – which, in the case of CGT, is likely to be the very same day it is announced.

To find out more about Duncan & Toplis, or to enquire about its services, please visit www.duncantoplis.co.uk.