I enjoy looking back over the newspaper columns I have written in that time as they act as a way of recording the year.

It’s been a year of contradictions. We somehow had a year that included a shortage of lorry drivers yet I still found myself sat in motorway delays behind loads of lorries.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year I wrote about Insulate Britain and tried to be as supportive as possible but I still found myself wishing that if they were going to glue themselves to a road maybe they could do that in the pothole near my home.

Columnist Steve N Allen, comedian and writer raised in Nottinghamshire.

Back in March I wrote about filling in the Census. Did we ever hear the results? I’m starting to worry we all fell for a phishing scam.

For some reason this year I cared about the Friends reunion for a short while. I am not sure why. It was watching former workmates meet up after not seeing each other for a long while. We’ll be living that for real when we finally get to have a Christmas party that isn’t cancelled.

Everyone will remember 2021 as the year we nearly won the Euros 2020. We also had the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They seemed like the biggest rounding error in dates till Adele released her album 30 at the age of 33.

At the start of the year, I was writing about how Matt Hancock was handling the pandemic but it turned to the bigger question of who was he handling and did his wife know about it.

I fondly look back at the columns on the petrol crisis, mainly because we’re through it now.

At the time I was panicking like everyone. I was in a queue for two hours. It wouldn’t have been so bad if I needed petrol but I only stopped for a Twix.

William Shatner went into space, finally making life reflect art. Just in time for COP26 to happen and the rest of us be told we shouldn’t burn as much carbon. No fair! The billionaires got to burn rocket fuel.

Eventually the columns returned to the topics of 2020. People were rowing about wearing masks. Ironically that started to happen around Halloween, where people were dressing up as the guy from the Hallowe’en films, which included a huge mask.

The best thing about 2021 is that it wasn’t 2020.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.