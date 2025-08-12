Column: The last thing we all want to do is upset the shoplifters isn't it?

You have to pick your words carefully. That’s a lesson shopkeeper Rob Davies learned recently, says writer and comedian Steve N Allen.

He had suffered a lot of theft from his shop. He responded by locking up some of his retro clothing items to stop people walking out with them.

He had to put up signs telling people what to do if they wanted to purchase something.

The signs read, “Due to scumbags shoplifting, please ask for assistance to open cabinets.”

That led to a visit by the police. Did the coppers rush into his shop saying, “We’ve heard you have a lot of shoplifters. What can we do to help you fight this crime?” You’ve lived in 2025 long enough to know there’s no hope of that happening.

Rob was told his signs were offensive. You could argue that if you don’t like being called a scumbag you have the option of not nicking anything from his shop and go about your day unoffended.

The police said the signs were “provocative and offensive”. Yeah, you wouldn’t want to upset the shoplifters. They might go elsewhere.

When interviewed Rob said: “One person whinges about a sign and the police turn up. I have a legitimate reason to complain to the police due to thieving, they don’t turn up.”

That’s the issue here. It doesn’t make the police look good when they only turn up for the easy-to-deal-with part. Catching a criminal? That’s hard. You need fingerprints, an e-fit picture, tracking down the perp. But if someone complains about a sign you can go to the shop. All you need to solve that one is Google Maps.

You know police, if someone says they are offended about a sign that upsets shoplifters, maybe arrest them for shoplifting. You might have managed to catch one for once.

Before we get too upset with the police it’s worth remembering that they too are suffering under these rules. It was only a few months ago that Dorset Police dismissed a police officer for gross misconduct. While arresting a knife-wielding teenager, he told him to “stop being a little b-word”.

PC Lorne Castle’s misconduct panel found that he did not treat the 15-year-old with courtesy and respect. I’ve read much on this case and no-one seems to answer the most important question: Was the teen acting like a little b-word? That’s crucial.

A lot of police officers, after ending their time in the force, go on to work in security. I know a retro clothing shop where Lorne Castle would fit right in. He could even help to write the signs.

You can check out more from Steve via the Steve N Allen Almost Daily Podcast.