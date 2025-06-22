Column: The solutions to good mental health are simple and free

Guest columnist Kate Hull Rodgers writes on the subject of mental wellbeing.

I don’t mean to shock you but: the economic and social costs of mental ill-health in England have reached £300 billion, according to research commissioned by the NHS Confederation’s Mental Health Network, writes mental health champion Kate Hull Rodgers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This figure captures economic costs (including those related to sickness absence, presenteeism, staff turnover and unemployment) of £110bn, ‘human costs’ (in terms of reduced quality of life and wellbeing) of £130bn, and health and care costs (including informal care) of £60bn.

I find this staggering, especially because my mental health journey has taken a completely different path. For me, the best ideas surrounding mental health are, dare I say it; free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let me provide some context. This week marks a very special anniversary for me. It is 40 years since I was first hospitalized for mental health reasons. It may seem odd to celebrate this, but I do. I believe that having mental health challenges throughout my life has made me a much better and stronger person. I have accomplished many thinks I might not otherwise have done.

"I practice mindfulness whenever I can. I love being aware of what I can see, taste, hear, touch and smell, lifts my mood immensely. Our five senses are all free."

As I look back over the past 40 years, in and out of hospital, up and down the mental health merry go round, I realize that of the many, many interventions I have tried, the best ones are free.

Good mental health needn’t cost billions. It requires a positive mind set and resolves to always be consciously on the road of recovery.

A proper mind-set is the foundation upon which all good mental health is built. As I’ve just said I believe my mental illness has been a good thing. I believe we must always look for the gift and for the lesson. Yes, I have struggled. More than some, less than others. Now, in my 60s, I am blessed with good mental health. This is because I have always striven to have a positive mental mind-set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interventions are many and here are a few of my favourite ones – all free. Walking is one of the best ideas I’ve encountered. Walking is meditation in motion. I especially like walking barefoot on grass. This is called grounding. It feels fantastic to commune with nature.

Traditional meditation is all about stillness. There is no charge for me to sit, to breathe, to concentrate. It is excellent for my mental health.

I practice mindfulness whenever I can. I love being aware of what I can see, taste, hear, touch and smell, lifts my mood immensely. Our five senses are all free.

Drinking water, also known as hydrating, is free and can bring such pleasure. Eating well is also a great idea. Now, eating may not be free, but eating well is. I am constantly given choices and to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

make the best choices, to eat well, reaps many rewards; from weight lost to improved moods.

Talking is free. Sharing both good and difficult talk is extremely beneficial for human beings. We are made to seek connectivity and we can do this for free. Reading is an excellent private activity and I love a good book. The library is free; unless you return you book late.

I would be remiss, if I didn’t include laughter. Laughter, whether it is shared with others, or is just a chortle on my own, releases all the good chemicals in my body and leaves me with a feeling of bliss.

I have decided that I am going to mark my anniversary. Not with dinner out or a gift, but with a free walk, by myself in the countryside. This is my final free practise. I shall have an attitude of gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I shall give thanks for all that I have. I believe strongly that if we follow my recipe for recovery the £300 billion a year will not continue to spiral out of control.

The solutions are simple and free. Here’s to my next 40 years!