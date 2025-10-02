COLUMN: The value of extended patient visiting hours at Lincolnshire’s hospitals

Visiting hours at hospitals across Lincolnshire have been extended.

We cannot underestimate the important role that family and carers make for patients who require a stay on one of our wards.

Our dedicated teams can provide all of the care and treatment in the world, but we know it is often a visit from a loved one that puts a smile on a patient’s face and is often the highlight of their day.

Earlier this year, we asked for feedback around our visiting times. A massive thank you to all the patients, visitors and staff who took the time to complete this survey.

Thanks to all your feedback we have decided to extend our visiting hours.

From yesterday (October 1), loved ones have been able to visit patients anytime from 11am-8pm at: Lincoln County Hospital; Pilgrim Hospital, Boston; Grantham and District Hospital; County Hospital Louth; John Coupland Hospital, in Gainsborough; Johnson Community Hospital, in Spalding; and Skegness Hospital.

If people would like to visit a ward outside of these hours they are advised to contact the relevant ward directly.

I am pleased to report that carers and care partners visiting areas such as maternity and children’s services will continue to be able to visit as before.

We recognise the importance family and support networks play in the recovery process. Extending visiting hours gives loved ones more time with patients, while allowing our staff to continue delivering safe, high-quality care.

In some instances, visitors may choose to attend during mealtimes to support their loved one with eating their food. We welcome this support, particularly if this is something you already do for the patient at home.

Food and drinks served on the wards are only for patients, however our teams are happy to show visitors where they can find refreshments on our sites. This may be from one of our vending machines, cafes, shops or restaurants.

Although we are extending visiting hours, we are reminding all visitors to continue taking simple steps to keep everyone safe. This includes using the hand gel provided or washing their hands when they enter and leave wards and not visiting if they have signs or symptoms of respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19 or flu, or if they have diarrhoea, vomiting or other infectious illnesses.

Finally, I would like to say thank you to those who visit our patients. Your ongoing support is not only invaluable for your loved one, but is very much appreciated by myself and all my colleagues working at our hospitals in Lincolnshire.

This column has been provided by Nerea Odongo, the group chief nurse at Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group