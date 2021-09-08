Column: There is a strong sense of community and renewed enthusiasm around our town

It has really been difficult but we’ve now emerged from the other side with a more positive outlook going forward, and an opportunity to start again, stronger and bolder than before.

There certainly seems to be a strong sense of community around our town with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and support for local projects.

At Connexions over the coming weeks, we mark the return of coffee mornings on Tuesdays, our learning programmes, which now include first aid training, Level 2 food safety, and, at Level 3, the gold arts award.

Columnist Rick Craig, Connexions project manager

Connexions 4 Youth will also continue supporting and in organising open days and charity events.

In recent weeks, our young people and volunteers have been working in partnership with HATS and Leap on a community arts project in the South West Ward, where telegraph boxes were painted with some incredible designs.

Following on from this, Connexions hopes to do much more with art across Gainsborough moving forward.

Finally, we are excited to announce a second social hub we plan to open in late September.

A picture of a telegraph box design, inspired by the lion statue on the Kings Building, Trinity Street.

This is a project worked on all through summer, located at 100 Church Street.

The property is currently undergoing extensive refurbishment before it can be repurposed as a social hub and creative space.

We should like to sincerely thank Horsleys and West Lindsey District Council for supporting us in this project, while also acknowledging the hard work of our volunteer labour force, working so hard in order to repurpose this building for our charity.

Once this second space is open, our plan is to run new groups from there, which will include arts and crafts, charity events and sessions that support parents and families, while it also being an additional space where our performing arts group can rehearse.