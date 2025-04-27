Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Longer days, ‘picky bits’ dinners, and freshly cut grass – summer has officially landed. At Marshall’s Yard, we’re ready to help you make every sunny moment count, writes Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re soaking up the UK sun or going further afield, Marshall’s Yard is the perfect place to start.

Kicking off the summer season is Marshall’s Yard’s very own ‘Barket’ Dog Market in partnership with Pages Pet Rescue (May 17). Join us from 10am to 4pm for a dog-themed, ‘pawsome’ day of fun. Enjoy stalls, live entertainment, free crafts and a Crufts-style show with prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June 15 from 10am to 4pm is our annual Father’s Day Tractor Event, when Marshall’s Yard pays tribute to the site’s history as a former steam tractor factory.

Guest columnist Melissa Clement is centre manager at Marshall's Yard in Gainsborough.

Come down to see over 20 original Marshall Tractors and steam engines for a day of family fun. And don’t forget to pick up a Father’s Day card from Card Factory or Cardzone!

Lunch fest is also returning on August 23 and 24, from 11am – 4pm. Marshall’s Yard is bringing a world of flavour to Gainsborough - expect more than 20 tasty food vendors.

Make your outfit the main summer event. Browns have a fabulous range of brands for those looking to add a hint of luxury to their style. Wardrobe updates don’t have to come with a luxury price tag. Next’s summer stock has arrived and has not disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you are vacationing or ‘staycationing’, Hays Travel can help you plan the perfect getaway, and Superdrug has a great range of toiletry minis, so you don’t have to leave your essentials behind.

"Kicking off the summer season is Marshall’s Yard’s very own ‘Barket’ Dog Market in partnership with Pages Pet Rescue (May 17)." Last year's event is pictured.

Self-care isn’t exclusive to getaways. Even if you’re staying closer to home, you deserve a break - look no further than Marshall’s Yard to relax with a visit to Finesse or The Secret Sanctuary for a pampering session.

M&S Food has a vast range of fabulous food to help you to savour the season ahead, including BBQ essentials, fresh seasonal sides, and food for some memorable alfresco dining in the sun.

From colourful events and fresh fashion finds, to travel inspiration and foodie favourites, Marshall’s Yard is your go-to spot for all things summer and we’re looking forward to the long sunny days ahead.