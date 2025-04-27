Column: There's lots to look forward to over the summer months in Gainsborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whether you’re soaking up the UK sun or going further afield, Marshall’s Yard is the perfect place to start.
Kicking off the summer season is Marshall’s Yard’s very own ‘Barket’ Dog Market in partnership with Pages Pet Rescue (May 17). Join us from 10am to 4pm for a dog-themed, ‘pawsome’ day of fun. Enjoy stalls, live entertainment, free crafts and a Crufts-style show with prizes.
June 15 from 10am to 4pm is our annual Father’s Day Tractor Event, when Marshall’s Yard pays tribute to the site’s history as a former steam tractor factory.
Come down to see over 20 original Marshall Tractors and steam engines for a day of family fun. And don’t forget to pick up a Father’s Day card from Card Factory or Cardzone!
Lunch fest is also returning on August 23 and 24, from 11am – 4pm. Marshall’s Yard is bringing a world of flavour to Gainsborough - expect more than 20 tasty food vendors.
Make your outfit the main summer event. Browns have a fabulous range of brands for those looking to add a hint of luxury to their style. Wardrobe updates don’t have to come with a luxury price tag. Next’s summer stock has arrived and has not disappointed.
Whether you are vacationing or ‘staycationing’, Hays Travel can help you plan the perfect getaway, and Superdrug has a great range of toiletry minis, so you don’t have to leave your essentials behind.
Self-care isn’t exclusive to getaways. Even if you’re staying closer to home, you deserve a break - look no further than Marshall’s Yard to relax with a visit to Finesse or The Secret Sanctuary for a pampering session.
M&S Food has a vast range of fabulous food to help you to savour the season ahead, including BBQ essentials, fresh seasonal sides, and food for some memorable alfresco dining in the sun.
From colourful events and fresh fashion finds, to travel inspiration and foodie favourites, Marshall’s Yard is your go-to spot for all things summer and we’re looking forward to the long sunny days ahead.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.