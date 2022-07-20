I love it. It is an anthem of my youth. Yes, school is out, the summer is here – it is time to think about taking a holiday. Or maybe you are one of the clever folk and have planned your holiday months ago. Hurrah! Finally, we are post pandemic; we can travel, we can mix, we can mingle. “We're all goin' on a summer holiday…” Oh dear, now I’ve got Cliff Richard seeping into my brain. But you get the idea.

Holidaying is super important to your mental health and well-being. It is, in fact, essential for our survival. Research shows that not taking a holiday results in a 35% higher risk of stroke and 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease than those who took a proper two week break.

Taking a vacation is shown to: (get ready for the list) elevate our mood, increase mindfulness, improve heart health, reduce stress, boost brain power, improve sleep, develop motivation and enhance family relationships. I have chosen to glide over these health benefits because I want to spend the rest of our time together re-defining what is a holiday.

Guest columnist, Kate Hull Rodgers.

Many of us can’t afford to take a proper vacation. I mean afford in wages and also in time off. If you are running your own business it is a huge challenge just to get a day off. If you are employed most bosses don’t want you gone for too long. So I put to you that a holiday can be a quick break. You will get just as many benefits. It can be a cheeky afternoon off, spent having tea or a gin in your own garden. It can be a three day weekend. That’s just one extra day off. A holiday doesn’t have to include jetting off to tropical climes. It can just mean popping off to the coast for a greasy fish and chips tea and a melting ice cream cone. Don’t forget to pet a donkey and dip your toes in the sea.

A few years ago my husband made a holiday goal to find the best scones in our region. Within fifteen miles of where we live, he sought out cafes and garden centres and greasy spoons, sampling their wares. Each afternoon he came home and reported to me his findings. I could physically see his stress seep out of his pours.

I’m a big believer in shop local. “I won't look any further than my own backyard,” – oops, now I’m doing Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. But it’s true; everything you need to have fun, and make memories is on your own doorstep here in beautiful Lincolnshire.

Please make time to take some time off.

