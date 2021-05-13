Column: Time to say thanks during annual celebration in June

This has been particularly helpful to those groups and organisations who are re-opening and providing activities outdoors.

As a Volunteer Centre we have been having conversations with local groups and organisations who are all working out how to re-open, when to do that, and the best way to offer their services. This has meant that for the first time in a very long while, we are able to offer a broader range of volunteering opportunities again – hallelujah! We have created a list of volunteering opportunities that we know are available, and these can be seen on our website in the volunteering section - https://voluntarycentreservices.org.uk/volunteering/ Every week this list is growing, and will be updated regularly. If you are interested in any of the roles on there you can either use the link to express interest on the webpage, or contact us directly at the office using the email address at the bottom of this article.

We are also looking forward to Volunteers Week which is 1st to 7th June – this is an annual celebration of the contribution that millions of volunteers make across the UK. We will be sharing more information shortly but this is an ideal time for everyone to acknowledge and celebrate the amazing things volunteers have done for our communities over the last year. Some of those volunteers have provided an emergency response to the pandemic whilst others have carried on in roles they have done for a very long time, but all of them making such a difference to the people and groups they support. This year’s overarching theme is “Time to Say Thanks”. If you are part of a group or organisation that has involved volunteers, or maybe a volunteer has helped you personally, then we’d love to hear from you so that we can share your story. Please contact [email protected]

Jane Kilby, Voluntary Centre Services, West Lindsey.

We know that many groups are feeling a bit bruised from the last year, and we are here to offer any support we can to you particularly in this period of adjustment and reopening.

Our Social Prescribing team are here to connect you if you want to be more involved in your community, want to meet new people, or make some changes to your health and wellbeing.

At the current time all our services can be accessed in the following ways:

Visit www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk, call us on 01427 613470 or email [email protected]