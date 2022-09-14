Losing fat is an energy equation. Calories out > Calories in.

You must be burning more calories than you consume daily in order to lose fat. Do this consistently over a period and you will see results.

How many calories should you be consuming?

Tom Williams, Snap Fitness Gainsborough.

Find a ‘calorie calculator’ on Google search and it will ask you for your weight, height and how active you are. Fill this in and it will give you a rough guide on how many calories you should be consuming.

You can track your calories using a calorie tracking app.

Tracking calories is not essential and you can lose fat by controlling your portions and making better choices.

However, tracking calories can be a good tool to see how many calories are in your portion sizes.

With tracking calories, you can also incorporate your favourite foods in moderation without thinking you’ve “ruined your diet”. This will help you adhere to the “diet” and make it more sustainable.

Remember, three months at a steady fat loss decline whilst still enjoying your life is better than a restrictive diet that causes you to binge eat every two weeks.

Seven tips for fat loss

Must be in a calorie deficit;

Get your steps in; minimum 10,000 steps a day;

High protein diet; will help keep you full;

Track calories if possible or portion control;

Good quality sleep – seven-to-nine hours daily;

Limit calories from drinks as much as possible. Swap regular fizzy drinks for sugar-free/zero calorie options. This can also help cure cravings;

Incorporate your favourite foods. This will help keep you on track. Have smaller portions of them to fit in your daily calories or ‘bank’ some calories throughout the day to enjoy your meal guilt-free.

