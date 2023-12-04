Column: Together Initiative is pushing forward on green space projects in community

In my latest South West Ward update, Christmas on the Green is nearly upon us, taking place on Thursday, December 7, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Ashcroft Green, writes Barry Rooks, Together Initiative lead at Voluntary Centre Services.

Guest columnist Barry Rooks is Together Initiative lead at Voluntary Centre Services

This is the third annual instalment, and we continue to develop the event each year, adding new activities and attractions.

New this year are donkeys Maisie and Lilly.

We don’t have the space for donkey rides, but children can come along and have their photos taken on the donkeys.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Santa and his helpers are also due to arrive around 6pm. The event is entirely free with free gifts, food, community stalls and activities available.

We also have a number of local health and wellbeing services at the event.

All local residents are welcome to come along to this free event.

The Together Initiative, which runs the event and the summer ‘Games on the Green’, continues to push forward on a number of green space projects to increase local access to green space, community buildings and indoor and outdoor activities for all ages.

"The Together Initiative, which runs the event and the summer ‘Games on the Green’, continues to push forward on a number of green space projects to increase local access to green space, community buildings and indoor and outdoor activities for all ages", says Barry Rooks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We would love to have more residents involved and helping to drive these projects forward.

If you would like to be involved in any way with our various green space teams then please feel free to email [email protected] for more information.

Together also organises regular community Walkabouts in the South West Ward.

These began in response to residents saying they never see anyone ‘official’ and feeling neglected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We don’t have all the answers, but the aim of the walkabouts is simply to let people know that we do care, and we are available.

We walk around the ward and stop and talk to anyone that would like to chat.

All the statutory agencies and a number of local organisations attend.

If you’d like to know more or would like to join the Walkabouts, please get in touch with us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you would like some more information about the initiative projects, have any ideas or would like to be involved, please get in touch.

Blessings from the Together team.

Have a wonderful Christmas and New Year.