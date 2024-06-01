Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Summer is fast approaching, and if you are wanting to achieve glowing skin this summer, here’s where you can expect to find help with expert knowledge and guidance when considering new products and routines to achieve your ‘summer skin’ for 2024, writes Leanne Pacey from Browns department store.

​Department stores such as Browns can provide you with expert knowledge and guidance when considering the beginning of your summer skin journey.

With a diverse range of products and brands to suit all skin types, to enhance the skin’s natural beauty and provide protection against the sun’s damaging effects, you’ll be able to find a perfect product for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well-known brands including Clarins, Benefit, Clinique and Estee Lauder are stocked and advisers have picked out their best products and services available instore for you.

Leanne Pacey from Browns department store at Marshall's Yard is guest columnist this week.

Clarins offer free express skin services in store, to explore and investigate all types of skin concerns to provide you with a personalised and tailored regime, getting you closer to achieving your dream skin.

Clarins can accommodate and equip your skin with an all-day protection using one of their hero products, UV Plus Multi-Protection Moisturising Fluid.

With a high rate of full sun protection of SPF 50, while additionally creating a protective skin barrier against five forms of pollutants including atmospheric, indoor, pollen, blue light, and photo-pollution for all skin types, to receive an instant result of a healthy and dewy glow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benefit Cosmetics have freshly launched their new ‘Dew-La-La’, a multi-use liquid glow highlighter to be used below or on top of makeup for an effortlessly hydrated and golden luminescence.

​”Pick up a new addition for your skin this summer, perfect for protecting your skin and providing that beautiful summer glow perfect for any upcoming occasions or getaways”, says guest columnist Leanne Pacey.

Once paired with their latest ‘Splashtint’, a dewy lip stain infused with hyaluronic acid, goji berry seed oil and raspberry leaf extract to provide a lightweight all-day comfort, be prepared for instant summer radiance.

Clinique’s best-selling ‘Moisture Surge, 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator’ is the perfect oil-free moisturiser that delivers instant hydration, plumps, and soothes the skin’s surface in three seconds in preparation for flawless makeup application.

Clinique’s ‘True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer’ is the perfect all over natural looking, sun-kissed glow, ready to compliment and seamlessly blend with your favourite Clinique blush; the perfect summer addition to complete your perfected summer skin look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To round off your elevated summer skin routine, Estee Lauder can offer you their latest and favourite summer scent, ‘Bronze Goddess, Flora Verde Eau de Parfum’.

A passionate, floral green fragrance with a Brazilian Gardenia accord, surrounded by notes of Coconut Water and Sandalwood to immerse yourself into the true spirit of summer and ‘lose yourself in the

rhythm of paradise’.