Voluntary Centre Services is a local charity that offers advice, information, training and support for community and voluntary organisations, clubs, public sector agencies and other organisations with a primarily social purpose, writes Heather Arnatt.

We also run three accredited volunteer centres in the west area of Lincolnshire. Our Centres in Lincoln, Gainsborough and Sleaford are accredited by NCVO to promote volunteering opportunities and act as a ‘voice’ for volunteers and volunteer involving organisations.

Do you want to volunteer?

Ask any person on the street to describe volunteering and within a few sentences you’ll likely have heard about “charity shops”, “committee meetings” and “tin rattling”.

This traditional picture of volunteering is usually coupled with the idea that volunteering is usually for “older people” and most often that it is “boring”.

Ask one of our trained volunteer advisors to describe volunteering and they will describe for you a variety of opportunities involving working with children, dog walking, getting involved with outdoor conservation projects and, most importantly, choice.

In addition, the number of young people volunteering to gain skills and experience is now at a 10 year high with volunteering offering the perfect opportunity to try out future career options whilst studying. Employers admit they are more likely to employ someone who has volunteering on their CV.

Volunteering has changed, undeniably for the better. Charities and community groups understand that people want to volunteer to gain skills and experience; to meet new people and to really influence change in their communities but that there is more pressure in everyone’s time.

Microvolunteering opportunities - where volunteers offer just 10-20 minutes of their time- are becoming more popular alongside evening and weekend roles - volunteering doesn’t have to stop when you become employed.

Voluntary Centre Services plays an important role in the volunteering process, offering face-to-face appointments to help volunteers establish their skills and areas of interest so that they can get the most from the experience.

We work with organisations to ensure the right volunteering opportunities are available to suit the organisation, and offer training to allow volunteer managers to find the most suitable volunteers for their role.

Contact us on 01427 613470 or visit our website at www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk to book an appointment with one of our advisors.

Support our volunteering review

We are currently conducting our Annual Survey and would like to know about your own experience of volunteering, your perceptions and the barriers you might face when getting involved.

Please visit this link to provide your feedback: https://forms.office.com/e/TTdLHxrhy6