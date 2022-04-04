Column: We have plenty going on as we continue to support the local community

Let’s ensure that it doesn’t affect us as much as it has done over the last couple of years, despite any anxiety we might have.

One way of doing this is through re-engaging with each other, with continued community strength and spirit.

Here at Connexions, we are busier than ever supporting each other, and the community, in everything we do.Over Easter, through the holidays, we will continue to run our coffee mornings on a Tuesday between 10am and 12noon.

Columnist Rick Craig from Connexions

On Wednesdays, we shall also be running arts and craft sessions with the support of our new Youth and Community Kickstart Workers, who are really keen to be involved in everything we will be doing over the coming months.

The times are: Session One: 10am to 12noon, and Session Two: 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

There will be multiple activities for each session.

Our Connexions 4 Youth programme is supporting Gainsborough in Bloom and launching a Local History Project in May.

Easter-themed activities are taking place at Connexions in Gainsborough over the holidays.

We are also organising our next open day, which will take place on Saturday, April 9, between 10.30am and 3pm.

The day will include Easter-themed activities for the whole family to enjoy.

As for the Performing Arts Club, their next concert is on track to be something very special.Taking place at the newly refurbished Kings Theatre, Music Through The Years will celebrate music from across the decades through singing, dancing and movement.

This will take place on Saturday, April 23.The club members are very much looking forward to being the first group to perform in this lovely venue.

So keep checking out our Facebook pages nearer the time for updates.

If you want to find out more about our plans going forward, please feel free drop in to the hub on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday.

We are situated at 6-8 Church Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2JH.