Fresh from the energy of the Big Help Out events on Monday, preparations are under way once again for the annual celebration of volunteering, Volunteers’ Week, writes ​Heather Arnatt from Voluntary Centre Services.

This year there are a host of events running across the area for people to get involved in a ‘Season of Volunteering’.

Volunteers are central to the work of countless charities and other organisations.

They are a valuable presence in many communities, making a difference in places as diverse as sports clubs, libraries, schools and hospitals.

Columnist Heather Arnatt from Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey.

In Gainsborough alone, there are more than 150 different volunteering opportunities available throughout the week from tiny community groups through to larger, well-established charities.

They all make up the rich voluntary sector that supports our local community.

Volunteering is an excellent opportunity for people from all walks of life.

Whether you are just starting out in life and looking to enhance your CV with new skills; at a turning point and looking for new experiences or perhaps you are retired and have the time to invest in your local community, whatever your situation, there is a rewarding role waiting for you.

Our next Community Walkabout will depart Ashcroft Road’s x-church on Tuesday, May 16, at 10am and is an ideal opportunity for anyone wanting to make a difference in their local area to share their views and find out how to make a difference.

Volunteers across the district are being thanked for their contribution during Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1 to 7.

The national campaign, which was established in 1984, recognises the contribution volunteers make to our communities every day.

On Wednesday, June 7, our popular Voluntary Sector Forum, which is open to anyone who works, volunteers or is associated with any kind of community-focused organisation in the district, will hold a Volunteers’ Week themed celebration.

This will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the work of local organisations who make things happen in our communities. There is more information on our website www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk

Further into the summer, the second annual Ashcroft Park summer fun day will take place on Friday, July 28, and volunteers are needed during the planning stages and on the day to get involved and make the event the best it can be.

If your group or organisation is running events in Volunteers’ Week we’d love to know about this to share with others.

We have an active Facebook Group called ‘Volunteering in Lincolnshire’ which is a great place to share and find information about what is happening locally.

For further information about volunteering or who to get involved, please contact the Volunteer Centre on 01427 613470 or [email protected] or visit www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk

