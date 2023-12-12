And so winter is finally here. The shortest day is upon us. Are you, one of those just waiting to get through it?, writes Kate Hull Rodgers.

Do you put your head down on Hallowe’en and don’t come up for a look around until Valentine’s Day? A bit like the groundhog coming up to see if spring has arrived. If this is you maybe you will join me on this new journey. It’s not too late.

You see, I’ve decided that winter is not something just to be endured. We have to go through it, together. So we had best make the most of it. Winter in England is, in fact, a wonderful season. I have resolved to go for more wintry walks. I even know the science.

A study from the Woodland Trust says research has shown that chemicals called phytoncides, released by plants and trees, strengthen our immune, hormonal, circulatory and nervous systems when we breathe them in.

And phytoncides are released in the greatest concentration after the rain.

No wonder I love to bundle up and give thanks for my warm parka. Dressing properly for winter is half the battle. When I moved to England from my native Canada 30 years ago, my husband taught me how to

appreciate the rain.

But to be honest, I did miss the snow. I loved it last week. In a lot of ways the rain just made me sad.

There is so much you can do in snow – cross country skiing, downhill skiing, snow shoeing and skating. Outdoor skating was one of my most favourite activities.

And when I moved to England all I saw during winter were wet and grey skies. At least at first that was all I saw.

One wintry day Bill, my husband, had me stand outside - between downpours - and asked me what I saw. Then he asked me what I could smell.

Then he asked me what I heard.

I had to admit I was pretty bowled over by what I did see. I never realised how many shades of green that England is; even in winter.

I smelt the soil and the tree leaves – always putting out healing odours. I was, in fact, smelling phytoncides.

And I heard many birds that had not flown south. With the gentle help and coaxing of Bill, I no longer saw English winter as a wall of water. Instead I saw England as a green and pleasant land of possibilities. Embracing winter is the way forward. I also, on that day of discovery, realised that winter light in England is excellent for taking photos.

Not too bright, just right.

And so this winter just we are passing through is one of joy for me. Practicing what I preach, I now have lots of outdoor pursuits, lots of embracing the cold.

Taking lots of photos, making lots of memories.

I have enjoyed the variety of weather. This winter we’ve had fabulous sunny days and torrential rain and yes, my beloved snow.

Now I’m not saying I won’t miss the season. I look forward to the passage into spring; I look forward to taking off a few layers of clothing, even my wonderful parka.

So remember the rest of this winter is not to be endured, but rather, it is to be enjoyed.

