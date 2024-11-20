Column: ​Wonder of Widgits can help those who have memory loss and their carers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​For my latest column I’m discussing Widgits. I want to tell you how I discovered the simple signs and pictures and adapted them for my husband Bob, to support him around the home, writes Chris Suich, founder of Bob’s Brainwaves.

As a special needs teacher, I became aware of the power of Widgit signage to support children with slow processing of text, and generally for speech and language difficulties.

We used the signage and pictures in school to help some children read, understand and communicate.

When Bob’s understanding of the reminders on post-it notes failed, I was becoming worried. I returned home from school and the freezer was unplugged, the hot tap was running and the front door was open

Chris Suich is founder of Bob's Brainwaves.

and ajar.

I decided to adapt the signage used at school to help Bob around the home to help him understand better.

This had an amazing effect because he suddenly understood things. I stuck a key and door picture on the back of the front door with ‘Lock the door’ and Bob realised what to do.

I placed a picture of a plug with a big red cCross over it and words ‘Do not Touch’ and miraculously Bob did not unplug that plug again.

I realised that although we had lived in the current house for 20 years, Bob was confused as to where rooms were, like the toilet room. I put a picture of a toilet on that door.

When I retired, I decided to ring the Widgit company to see if they would collaborate with me on a research project to develop packs of Widgits for memory loss using my experience of what I found helpful for Bob and to trial them with other carers. They agreed.

Rebecca Lynch from Widgit worked with us with the same dedication and enthusiasm as the carers we enlisted.

We devised around 40 resources based around communication, personal hygiene, personal safety and activities.

They are on our website and free to download. Each pack is dedicated to Bob.

Did you know that 90 per cent of information transmitted to the brain is visual and visuals are processed

60,000 times faster in the brain than text?

That’s amazing!