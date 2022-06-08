We are writing whether it is creating a shopping list, sending an email, passing information on Twitter, having a fully-fledged conversation on Messenger, or perhaps even a rant on Facebook.

It makes sense then to know that this is a skill we can hone.

We need to be precise in what we are writing so that the recipient is sure of our meaning. It is important to get the tone just right. We need to learn how to get the thoughts out of our head, down our arm, through our hand and onto our fingers.

Kate Hull Rodgers, guest columnist.

Help is at hand. Pardon the pun.

Stepping Stone Theatre for Mental Health, the company I run with my husband, Bill, is offering writing classes called Don’t Get it Right, Get it Written.

Our approach is not to censor the creative process. We do not worry about getting it precise. First we must just write. We can edit later.

Those who protest they do not know what to write are soon creating reams and reams of material. Writing truly is an amazing form of self-expression and an amazing cathartic tool which enables us to share our stories.

There is no experience necessary. You don’t even have to bring a pen and paper. We will provide everything you need.

Before Christmas Bill and I ran some pilot classes and they proved so popular we are bringing them back.

Supported by the Thonock Trust and the Blyton Parish Council, these sessions run on Mondays. Join us at 10am at the Gainsborough Library or 1pm at Blyton Memorial Village Hall.

When asked how he writes, the prolific Stephen King invariably answers “One word at a time”. That is how we take it in our workshops, one exercise at a time, one paragraph, one word. Slowly but surely.

It is said that everyone has a book in them. Very often this is a memoir, therefore many of the exercises we do are structured to tell your own story.

Not only do we have caches of memory but this is a great way to get to know each other and meet new people. Avoid being on your own and isolated. And it’s a way to share your experiences of life with like minded others.

Don’t Get it Right, Get it Written turns out to not only be a wonderful time socially but it is also a very satisfying time creatively. For more information call 0775 476 4491.