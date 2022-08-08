We hope that you have been enjoying the summer too, whether it has been spending some quality time in the garden, with family and friends, or you may even have been lucky enough to escape for a few days away from the area.

At Connexions, we have been busy organising events and activities, as we do appreciate that at times it can also be difficult and challenging to keep everyone active and occupied over the summer break.

So, to help smooth things along we have many activities planned over the coming weeks, whilst also supporting community events.

Columnist Rick Craig, Connexions Project Manager.

The Performing Arts Club is out and about, supporting the ‘Merry Market’ in the town centre on Saturday, August 13.

Meanwhile, Connexions has organised a Family Fun Day, which will take place on Saturday, August 27, in the parish church grounds.

On the day, 100 Church Street will also be open with tea/coffee, baby changing and toilet facilities available to access and use.

At Chat, Chill, Connect (situated at 100 Church Street), we are now open, with a Colour Me Mindful colouring club which is being held on Fridays, between 10am to 12noon.

Enjoy plenty of fun family activities this summer

Our Arts Award course is there on Wednesdays too, and our office hours are Tuesdays and Fridays between 10am and 2pm.

On Friday, August 12 and 19, we are running Family Arts and Crafts days, to be held between the hours of 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

For adults, at Connexions on Tuesday evenings between 7pm and 8pm, we have meditation sessions taking place, and on Thursday mornings, between11am to 12noon, there is Tai Chi.

If you just fancy coffee and cake, then Coffee Mornings continue every Tuesday between 10am and 12noon.

Please feel free to check out our Facebook page for all our latest updates by going to @connect0516.

You can call us on 01427 678695 or alternatively you can email us at [email protected]