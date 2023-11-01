Health Column: Top tips to help beat dull skin this winter and retain your glow

Don’t let the change in climate affect your skin this winter, here are some easy tips to help keep your skin moisturised and revitalised during the colder season, writes Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the temperature begins to drop into colder climates, the transition from summer and autumn into winter can have a huge effect on our skin.

The change in temperature and humidity in the air causes our skin to dry out, effecting the thin outer surface of our skin barrier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These conditions cause a loss of up to 25 per cent of our skin’s moisture.

Guest columnist Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall's Yard, Gainsborough.

The main common signs of dry skin include, flakiness, roughness in texture, cracks, itchiness, and irritated skin as well as signs of redness.

Although dry skin is inevitable during the winter, there are ways, regimes, and habits we can introduce into our daily routines to boost the health of our skin during the colder months of the year.

Introducing daily moisturisers into your daily routine can really help provide that extra boost to your skin especially when using a durable, formulated, 24-hour lasting hydration moisturiser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Creams like CeraVe are reputable for helping to restore the skin’s protective barrier, with an enriched formula, that is non greasy, fragrance free and also suitable for sensitive skin.

​”Although dry skin is inevitable during the winter, there are ways, regimes, and habits we can introduce into our daily routines to boost the health of our skin during the colder months of the year”, says guest columnist Melissa Cutforth.

Local stores like Superdrug stock great moisturisers like CeraVe which are easy to introduce into your daily regime.

An extra way of trying to revitalize or prevent dry skin can be as easy as using night creams and intense moisturisers.

Emollients from brands like Dr Organic, which are available from Holland & Barrett contain enriched creams with Hemp oils, Rose Otto, Vitamin E, Aloe Vera, Mauka Honey, Moroccan argan oil, and Tea tree oils which are great and proven to revive, replenish, rejuvenate, revitalise, and nourish our skin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When applying these creams on focus areas, such as hands or feet using moisture cotton gloves, it can really help the cream settle deeper into our skin follicles enriching and leaving softer feeling skin.

Simple lifestyle changes can also have a positive effect on our skin.

From simply dialling down the temperature when we bathe, by keeping the temperature luke-warm will not be as harsh on the skin helping the reduce the loss of your skin’s natural oils, or from hydrating from the inside focusing on keeping your body hydrated as well as eating foods that are high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.