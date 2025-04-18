A charming shot from Eastwood's David Hodgkinson who spotted these two poking their heads through a gate.A charming shot from Eastwood's David Hodgkinson who spotted these two poking their heads through a gate.
Photos: Enjoy these fine shots of spring across our picturesque area

By Steve Eyley
Published 19th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

John Moss was in the right place at the right time to snap this equine character enjoying the sunshine.

1. Why the long face?

John Moss was in the right place at the right time to snap this equine character enjoying the sunshine. Photo: Submitted

Dave Long took this lovely shot of these three male mallards on the move.

2. Follow my leader

Dave Long took this lovely shot of these three male mallards on the move. Photo: Submitted

It's a beautiful day at Trent Lock, near Long Eaton, in this latest photo by Janet Hughes.

3. Lovely day

It's a beautiful day at Trent Lock, near Long Eaton, in this latest photo by Janet Hughes. Photo: Submitted

A cracking offering from Nick Rhodes shows this close-up shot of a snake's head fritillary.

4. In the pink

A cracking offering from Nick Rhodes shows this close-up shot of a snake's head fritillary. Photo: NICK RHODES

