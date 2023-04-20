Register
​Here's a delightful early morning nature shot, taken and sent in by Brinsley's Andrew Eyre.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Apr 2023, 00:00 BST

​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

​Enjoy this delightful close-up photo of a fluffy robin, taken in the woods by Diana Diamond in Gateford.

1. Fabulous close-up

​Enjoy this delightful close-up photo of a fluffy robin, taken in the woods by Diana Diamond in Gateford. Photo: Submitted

​David Hodgkinson has been out and about at Bulwell Hall Park to take this striking shot of an owl carving.

2. Superb shot

​David Hodgkinson has been out and about at Bulwell Hall Park to take this striking shot of an owl carving. Photo: Submitted

​A lovely spring photo by David Instone which shows a shot of Eastwood taken from Cotmanhay.

3. Idyllic view

​A lovely spring photo by David Instone which shows a shot of Eastwood taken from Cotmanhay. Photo: Submitted

Maggie Hayes was in the right place at the right time to take this quirky shot at Clumber Park.

4. Fantastic close-up

Maggie Hayes was in the right place at the right time to take this quirky shot at Clumber Park. Photo: Submitted

