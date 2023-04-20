Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Fabulous close-up
Enjoy this delightful close-up photo of a fluffy robin, taken in the woods by Diana Diamond in Gateford. Photo: Submitted
2. Superb shot
David Hodgkinson has been out and about at Bulwell Hall Park to take this striking shot of an owl carving. Photo: Submitted
3. Idyllic view
A lovely spring photo by David Instone which shows a shot of Eastwood taken from Cotmanhay. Photo: Submitted
4. Fantastic close-up
Maggie Hayes was in the right place at the right time to take this quirky shot at Clumber Park. Photo: Submitted