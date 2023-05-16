Sir Edward Leigh Column: Coronation was an occasion of great joy for people across our area

The Coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen was an occasion of great joy, whether here in Lincolnshire, across the United Kingdom, or indeed throughout the wider Commonwealth.

The King has many strengths and virtues, not least of all his continued defence of faith and spirituality in the public realm, which will stand him in good stead as he serves as our sovereign.

It was one of the greatest privileges of my life to be made a Knight and appointed to the Privy Council under his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and I look forward to continuing to serve under her son.

The future of Scampton remains at the forefront of our minds and I have been supporting West Lindsey District Council in their efforts to save the £300-million regeneration deal.

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough

It is clear to me that this plan will provide the best future for the base, the surrounding communities, and the county.

I was in the High Court the other day to back up our West Lindsey team as they seek a legal injunction to prevent the Home Office’s proposal to house illegal migrants at Scampton from going ahead.

I also applied to the Speaker of the House for an Urgent Question on the threat to the architectural heritage of RAF Scampton on the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters’ Raid.

I continue to meet with local officials and press ministers for answers on relevant questions of how housing migrants will affect our regeneration deal, local service delivery, and policing.

I was deeply saddened to hear the news that Tony Turner MBE had died. He was one of the most devoted elected public servants in the history of Lincolnshire, and certainly one of the longest serving.

Tony was elected to Cleethorpes Borough Council, served on Humberside Council, and on Lincolnshire County Council, from which last role he stood down in 2021.

He was even the youngest Mayor of Cleethorpes ever when he ascended to that role in 1960.

Campaigning across his North Wolds ward, he was a valiant veteran of the doorstep and an asset to any doorknocking or pamphlet-delivering team.

He was blessed with a boundless enthusiasm and a sense of good cheer that won him many friends from across any divide of party or issue.

I know our lives were certainly enriched by the experience and devotion which he dedicated to those around him, and his death is a loss for all Lincolnshire. If ever there was a model of service to our county, it was Tony Turner.

