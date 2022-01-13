When Covid-19 first emerged, very little was known about it and the Government was quite right to enact strong restrictions.

Indeed, at the beginning they could have been even stronger. As an island country it would have been easy to stop flights from China or other hot spots of infection.

But we now know more about how the virus works, and less dangerous variants of it are emerging and spreading.

Sir Edward Leigh, Gainsborough MP.

Up until the most recent vote, I have been loyal and voted in favour of every set of restrictions the Government has proposed. While I didn’t agree with every detail of them, I felt that in the absence of an alternative option, the public health crisis meant it was necessary to respond appropriately and effectively.

I voted against the latest restrictions because I believed they simultaneously went too far and would not have been effective.

I fear that introducing vaccine passports would be the thin edge of the wedge and sets a dangerous precedent that less reliable or responsible governments in the future might take advantage of.

I also worry that more regulation of our lives will only create more hypocrisy and risks undermining our natural sense of law and order.

Subsequent events have, I believed, proved us right to be sceptical of heightened restrictions. The NHS has been under pressure but has managed well. Omicron is a less severe variant, and because so many people have been vaccinated and boosted there have been few hospitalisations.

Despite the local NHS declaring a critical situation in order to prepare for the worst, here in Lincolnshire only two people were in intensive care because of, or with, Covid.

We need to be careful, but we also need to move on and learn to live with the virus like we live with the flu. The social and economic costs of continually threatening potential lockdowns is too high.

Our pupils at school need the real face-to-face learning provided by our excellent teachers and students at university need proper socialisation which provides so much of the value and worth of their academic experience.

Our businesses need to be able to plan ahead without the possibility of sudden and unexpected lockdowns.

As we start the new year, I know we as a county and as a country will face many challenges in 2022, but we are making progress.