Firstly, we’ve been pressuring the Government to reverse the £12 million cut in funding for roads maintenance which is so vital for keeping our county safe.

In large rural areas like ours, many families, workers, and businesses are reliant on the roads and we need this money to make sure they are kept to a high standard.

Lincolnshire County Council is very well-run and there is very little waste in our highways management.

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough.

But we need to make sure they are properly resourced to get the job done.

We’ve also met regarding the A1, which continues to have problems, sometimes very dangerous ones. My suggestion was that we need to get rid of some of the crossover points, increase the lighting during darker hours, and increase the number of average speed cameras which are very effective.

We need more stretches where lorries are not allowed to overtake one another, and we also need to get rid of the roundabouts south of the Black Cat Roundabout.

I continue to reiterate my appeals for stronger Government action against the illegal crossing of economic migrants in the Channel.

The defence of the realm is one of the most basic tasks of our state, and the cruel human traffickers and people smugglers have had far too much success gambling with people’s lives. I am very fearful that we will see even greater tragedies occur and it is incumbent upon the Government to shut down this cruel trade immediately through strong and vigorous dissuasion.

Reforms to the way the BBC is funded are being mooted at the moment, along with the welcome news that the licence fee is to be frozen for a two-year period leading up to a reformed funding formula.

This is a difficult question to which there is no simple answer. On the one hand, we have all quickly become used to paying for online content, be it through Netflix or Amazon or other providers.

But on the other hand, we’ve come to expect high quality programmes available via normal broadcast. I pointed out in the Commons recently that not every household in Lincolnshire has access to fast high-quality broadband, though the rollout has expanded massively in recent years.

If we are going to reimagine the way we fund the BBC, we have to recognise that there are some people who still won’t be able to access high-definition streaming services.

It is absurd, however, that people can still be criminalised for failing to pay the licence fee.

