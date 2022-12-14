I was very pleased to hear that the Caistor and District Community Trust will receive a grant of £250,000 to help restore and revitalise 2-4 Market Place in the town.

This money from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund will help transform the building into a new facility including a restaurant and an event space to be used by the people of Caistor.

This investment from central government comes on top of the £10 million announced last year for the regeneration of Gainsborough’s town centre, and the nearly £1 million going to help bring Caistor Grammar School’s buildings up to a good standard.

Advertisement

On that note, I was very happy to see Caistor Grammar once again make it on to The Times’s list of best secondary schools in the region. Indeed, last year it topped the list while this year we had to settle for second place.

Sir Edward Leigh, Gainsborough MP.

Advertisement

And earlier this year, William Farr School celebrated its seventieth anniversary in a special service in Lincoln Cathedral.

By the very nature of geography, it often takes longer for medical emergencies in rural parts of the country to be responded to. I live in a remote village so this is a particular concern for me.

Advertisement

Recently I suggested to ministers that the beautiful red telephone boxes that are dotted around our villages might be repurposed with defibrillators to help in the event of cardiac arrest.

These architectural beauties are sadly little used for their original purpose and BT is decommissioning them up and down the country. Some have been repurposed as lending libraries, but it would be excellent to see them perform a vital life-saving function as well.

Advertisement

“This investment from central government comes on top of the £10 million announced last year for the regeneration of Gainsborough’s town centre”, writes Sir Edward Leigh.

My friend and fellow Lincolnshire MP Martin Vickers and I have been keeping up out campaign for the daily direct service between Cleethorpes and London stopping at Market Rasen.

Advertisement

TransPennine Express has come under pressure in recent months and we believe better LNER services would help relieve pressure on it.

The large catchment area within reach of Market Rasen would obviously benefit, too.

Advertisement

I raised this as Transport Questions in the House earlier this month and the Minister has been in touch so that we can discuss it further.

We are keeping up the pressure for stronger action to stop illegal Channel crossings. In the past month, we have seen several days go by without any migrants or boats crossing illegally at all. Unfortunately, on the days when there are crossings, the migrants tend to number in their hundreds.

Advertisement

We must stop these criminal gangs of people traffickers and bring these crossings to a complete halt.