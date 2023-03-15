As you can imagine, I have been raising strenuous objections to the proposal to house illegal migrants at RAF Scampton.

West Lindsey District Council has worked tirelessly with the Ministry of Defence to create an excellent plan to redevelop and regenerate the former RAF base, which respects and preserves the site’s important history with a new heritage centre, keeps the runway open for aerospace and aviation use, and invests in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

I am deeply concerned that housing migrants there, however temporarily, will endanger this comprehensive proposal.

We know that the country is facing a crisis with Channel crossings – I myself have continually brought this to the attention of ministers and asked them to be pro-active.

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough.

In Lincolnshire, we must of course do our part to help, but RAF Scampton is at a crucial time in determining its future.

We have again and again warned that the mistakes the Ministry of Defence has made in the past while offloading surplus estate and properties must not be repeated.

Too often, excess sites have just been sold off to the highest bidder, without any thought for how they can be re-integrated into local communities or how they might be able to give a boost to the local economy.

The plan West Lindsey has agreed with the MOD would go a long way towards achieving everything we hope for from the old base.

As it stands, I expect the Home Office will face pretty significant barriers to housing illegal migrants at Scampton anyhow. There is planning to consider, as well as the preservation of the heritage of the Dambusters and other units who served at the base, not to mention health provision and infrastructure concerns.

Lincolnshire Police does an amazing job on a very tight budget. When the order came from on high in Whitehall that our police forces needed to tighten their belts, our force here in Lincolnshire excelled at cutting extraneous waste and providing our residents and workers with good value for money.

I am deeply worried that the latest Lincolnshire Police Funding Settlement is too small. The Chief Constable has warned me that the force will face a funding gap of £30 million over the next three years. I have written to the Home Secretary asking her to revisit this funding settlement and bridge this funding gap.

I have also objected to the Public Order Bill being hijacked in an Orwellian fashion and will effectively introduce thought crime. Silent prayer shouldn’t be a police matter when there are thefts and violent crimes going unsolved or un-investigated.

