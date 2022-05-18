Sir Edward Leigh column: Investments can show Brexit fears were far from accurate

Meditrade make healthcare products across Europe and are looking to have a distribution centre of more than 25,000 square metres here in the constituency.

West Lindsey District Council have been very pro-active about attracting business to our part of Lincolnshire through their Invest Gainsborough project launched in 2018 and going strong.

Following on from the £10 million investment from central government going towards the revitalisation of the town centre, this latest news also shows that fears Brexit would bring stagnation and economic isolation were far from accurate.

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough.

I was delighted to take part in the Churches Festival in recent weeks and to visit myself around 25 of our beautiful churches across Market Rasen, Gainsborough, Caistor, and the Wolds.

Lincolnshire’s churches, many of them dating from the Middle Ages, are the crown jewels of our villages and towns.

Many of them are not just architectural gems, but the hubs around which community life revolve.

They are reliant upon hard-working clergy, congregants, and volunteers and this festival has been a wonderful opportunity to appreciate them as well as the buildings they keep alive. I am deeply grateful for everyone who made such a dedicated effort to welcome friends, neighbours, and strangers alike during this year’s festival.

And I am already looking forward to next year’s festival which will take place across the weekends of 13-14 May and 20-21 May 2023.

My office is working very hard to support constituents who have sponsored Ukrainian refugees to come to Britain.

It has been humbling to see the level of support here in Lincolnshire and across the country for people in need.

The response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis has shown that Britons have big hearts as well as practical mindsets.

My staff have been cooperating with Home Office staff to get these visa applications rolling and approved, and I am very grateful to the civil servants who are working overtime to help.

Earlier this year, Ukraine stood in an hour of desperate need and the United Kingdom rose to the challenge. The Prime Minister’s policy has been entirely correct: we have provided as much diplomatic, material, logistical, and intelligence support to the Ukrainian government as we can, while making clear that it is not for us to go to war ourselves.