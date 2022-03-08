The situation there is deeply distressing and our own Government is closely co-ordinating its efforts with the Ukrainian Government to provide the support that they need.

The Prime Minister is in daily contact with President Zelensky in Kyiv and he has the full support of his parliamentary party, myself included, to give vital assistance to Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The humanitarian aspect is the most distressing and it is important that refugees are looked after.

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough.

I congratulated the Home Secretary last week for the proportionate package of support for those fleeing Ukraine who already have family members here or can obtain community sponsorship.

The Ukrainian Family Scheme which will enable British nationals and Ukrainians already settled in the UK to bring a wider group of family members to the country, extending eligibility to parents, grandparents, adult offspring, and siblings.

Those joining the scheme will be granted leave for three years and will be able to work and access public funds. The scheme is also free and does not include any salary or language requirements.

The Government is also establishing a humanitarian sponsorship pathway, which will open up a route to the UK for Ukrainians who may not have family ties with the UK but who are able to match with individuals, charities, businesses, and community groups.

Those who come under this scheme will also be granted leave for an initial period of 12 months and will be able to work and access public services.

Many have written to me expressing their concerns about the speed – or lack thereof – at which visa applications are being processed. It is absolutely vital that, in line with the UK's generous offer, sanctuary is offered to those in need at pace.

I am encouraged that the Home Secretary has been clear that the UK's scheme is the first in the world that is up and running in this short period of time and that the Home Office is rapidly increasing capacity across every single application centre across the EU, especially in the countries neighbouring Ukraine.

With skyrocketing energy prices here in Lincolnshire and dramatic increases in the cost of living, we need to brace ourselves for the impact Russia’s war will have on our own economy and on the world.

I will continue to remind the Government to prioritise our hard-working families, individuals, and businesses, especially with the Chancellor’s Spring Statement coming up.

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.