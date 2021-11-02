Sir Edward Leigh Column: Levelling Up funding for Gainsborough is wonderful news for our area

The town will be the recipient of £10,274,858 from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities following a bid for funding that West Lindsey District Council put together.

I had been constantly badgering my neighbouring MP, Robert Jenrick of Newark, making the case for Gainsborough when he was the Secretary of State and, following the reshuffle, I immediately wrote to his successor, Michael Gove MP.

I made sure ministers and officials were made well aware of the potential waiting to be unleashed in Gainsborough, as well as the deprived pockets that need to be tackled head on.

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough

Because of the strictness of the criteria the department put together, there was some initial scepticism about Gainsborough’s prospects.

The district council worked very hard to craft an outstanding bid that tied in with regional recovery priorities as well as the national strategic priorities set by central government.

I salute the work put in by our district councillors and by the West Lindsey chief executive Ian Knowles and his highly capable team.

I hope this funding and the implementation of their plans will help unlock Gainsborough’s economic prospects and make it an even stronger community.

The recent fall of Kabul to the Taliban was a great disappointment considering the time and investment the United Kingdom has put into Afghanistan – not least in the human lives lost during the conflict there.

It’s important to analyse failures like this and see how we can learn from our mistakes in order to prevent them being repeated in the future.

I sit on the joint committee on National Security Strategy and we recently had a chance to grill the National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove, on how the failure in Kabul reflect the problems of our national security set-up.

I pointed out that Lord Richards, the former Chief of the Defence Staff, wrote that our national security system is “completely broken” and that this country’s greatest military catastrophe since Suez might prove ample evidence of that.

As the crisis heightened, the Ministry of Defence and Foreign Office seemed to be briefing against one another, and while civil servants did work furiously to evacuate thousands of Britons and Afghans who worked with us, there were still hundreds left behind.

Unfortunately, Sir Stephen’s answers failed to shed much light on the situation but the Joint Committee on National Security Strategy will continue to investigate.

