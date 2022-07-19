Sir Edward Leigh Column: Next PM must take a firm and swift grasp on the crises we are facing

It is vital that whoever ends up as the next Prime Minister is a candidate of integrity, intelligence, good judgement, and an ability to deliver on the promises we have made to voters and the expectations they have of a Conservative Government.

Despite the trials and tribulations of the past few years, I am proud that we have managed to implement the result of the 2016 referendum, ensure the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, preserve jobs and the economy during the coronavirus, commission a ground-breaking virus research team, and implement the successful rollout of two jabs of the vaccine plus a booster shot.

The country is, however, facing a period of stress with the rising cost of living, exacerbated by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough.

The multiple rounds of Quantitative Easing that took place in recent years haven’t helped either.

The next Prime Minister must take a firm and swift grasp on the crises we are facing and implement solutions that will safeguard the peace and prosperity of hard-working families, individuals, and our small and medium-sized businesses.

Connectivity is an important part of levelling up, and I have long argued that Gainsborough Central and the Brigg line are underutilised.

Services there have been woefully underutilised and I was disappointed to see Northern Trains remove services altogether for several months.

I have written to the CEO of the parent company of Northern Trains arguing that services should be restored and increased come the next timetable of services.

Really, they ought to be increased so that people can make better use of the line.

I also met with local residents around Hatton who are concerned about the proposal for a large solar farm there. It should be obvious, given the worldwide grain crisis, that this would be a foolish time to take good productive farmland out of agricultural use.

We have raised this several times with ministers and they have been largely supportive, pointing out that new solar developments should ideally be on brownfield sites not useful Grade one, two, and three farmland.

As always, local people must continue to make their opposition known, but we are encouraged by the response we have received from the Government.

