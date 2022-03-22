I emphasised to local residents that they need to make sure their voices are heard by the inspector and that forming an action group is the best way to go about this.

At the very least, the proposers must add very strong mitigation of the scheme to ensure that none of our villages or hamlets will be adversely affected. I am grateful to Coun Milne and Coun Butroid for their support.

I also plan to write to the minister asking him to justify why this is a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, given that it is highly questionable whether it will produce the megawatts necessary to make it so outside a few hours per day.

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough.

It was reassuring to hear ministers agree that solar farms should be based on brownfield sites when possible and that Government policy “seeks to minimise the impact on the best and most versatile agricultural land”.

With food security always a concern, this is hardly the time to take good land out of agricultural use, and the BEIS minister reminded me that there are a number of precedents for refusing applications for large solar farms on this basis.

We live in hope.

Last weekend, I visited the proposed site of oil drilling at North Kelsey Moor and I congratulate Lincolnshire County Council for turning down this unadvisable proposal. If the company appeals, I will certainly join with the County Council in opposing it.

On-shore oil provides just two per cent of this country’s energy needs and yet causes enormous disruption.

All of what is extracted has to go out by tanker on roads that are narrow, over-used, and under-maintained. We should concentrate on developing the full potential of our North Sea oil and gas fields rather than drilling up our countryside.

Often, I have to remind ministers that the South West ward of Gainsborough regularly appears on the list of the most deprived wards in the country.

In the House of Commons this month, I invited the work and pensions minister to visit Gainsborough himself and discuss with me how we can have pilot schemes to tackle deprivation in the most deprived wards across England.

A cross-governmental approach could improve Universal Credit, create tax credits to encourage people into work (and keep them in work), help businesses to create jobs in these wards, and above all improve access to good quality housing.

