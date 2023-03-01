Sir Edward Leigh Column: Solar panels are generally welcome - but they have to be in the right places

It's been three decades since the daily direct service between Cleethorpes and London was scrapped but we’ve made immense headway in the battle to get it restored.

More importantly, I have been battling to make sure that this reintroduced service will stop at Market Rasen.

Recently, I met with senior LNER officials alongside my Conservative parliamentary colleagues, Martin Vickers (the MP for Cleethorpes) and Lia Nici (the MP for Great Grimsby).

We’ve put extraordinary pressure on the railway and Department for Transport officials to get this daily return service back in operation.

Sir Edward Leigh, Gainsborough MP.

There are now plans to do a test run of the service, and we may see it appear on our timetables as early as May of next year.

Initially, officials expressed doubts that the service could stop at Market Rasen thanks to the lack of a pedestrian bridge over the line at the station.

The service would be too long for the platform but this is easily solved by the stopping short of the level crossing and having only either the first two rail coaches or the last two open at the platform. Similar services do so at stations up and down the country.

I have emphasised repeatedly the necessity for this service to include a stop at Market Rasen in both directions.

The town has a huge catchment area which would find this daily connection to the capital of great value, and there’s no point in hurtling through the countryside at 60 miles per hour without being of any use to local residents, business people, and others.

Luckily, officials have proved open-minded and have heard the points I’ve made as well as the potential solutions I’ve proposed to their objections.

Our fight against the solar panel proposals continues to gain traction, and I recently visited Kexby Village Hall where there was a mock-up of one of the four-metre tall panels. If these are approved, more than 10,000 acres of good land would be covered by such panels.

This would be more solar panels in our part of the world than in the rest of the East Midlands put together. This amount of acreage could feed two cities the size of Hull every year.

Solar panels in general are most welcome, but they have to be in the right places. There are thousands of acres of rooftops of logistics hubs, delivery centres, and manufacturing locations that could easily house solar panels, and we should do what we can to encourage them. But it continues to make no sense to take good land out of agricultural use when food security is ever present in our minds.

