Sir Edward Leigh Column: Unselfish service of Queen has been rightfully celebrated across our area

She has been the cornerstone of our constitution and the pillar of stability for over 70 years now and has fulfilled her duties without the tiniest hint of complaint.

As for myself, I deeply appreciate her Christmas messages which make clear how important her faith is in her daily life and in her devotion to the United Kingdom, the other countries of which she is Queen, and the entire Commonwealth.

People across Lincolnshire marked the occasion with suitable festivity.

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough.

I visited Lincoln where the Lord Lieutenant lit the beacon at the Castle and Lincoln Cathedral was lit up in jubilee colours. I joined with Coun Roger Patterson, the vice-chairman of West Lindsey District Council for a jubilee lunch at All Saints Church in Gainsborough, and it was a great pleasure to join the Tealby WI for their jubilee tea.

In times which are ever-changing, we must appreciate more and more the solidity and unselfish service the Queen continues to provide this country.

Open Farm Sunday is a wonderful event that gives us another chance to appreciate the great importance of our farms and farmers who are central to Lincolnshire life.

Indeed, agriculture in general is far too often taken for granted, and the Ukrainian crisis has made us infinitely more aware of how perilous it can be when our food security is under threat.

I visited Sutton Estates’ farm and was impressed by the displays of the great variety of farming that goes on in our county.

We are known as the breadbasket of England, which is why it is important we keep good land in agricultural production instead of letting it be turned into solar farms.

The Government continues to do its bit to help modernise our farming sector and ensure we train the next generation of farmers at places like Riseholme College.

Last year, DEFRA put out a call for applications for a new Farming Equipment and Technology Fund and was inundated with grant applications.

They decided to triple the budget for this fund from £17 million to over £48 million so that over 4,000 farmers across the country can get a helping hand in updating their farms.

The research side of agriculture is also needed to make sure our farm sector is up to date.

The Farming Innovation Programme was launched last year with an initial £17.5 million earmarked for agricultural research and development, and will be expanded with a further £20.5 million this year.

