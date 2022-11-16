Steve N Allen Column: Desperation for attention now seems a major part of life for some

The theme of this week is desperation for publicity. The obvious example would be Matt Hancock going into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here jungle, having also tried to get on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

I wouldn’t be surprised if his agent wasn’t trying to get him on Gogglebox so he could pass comment on watching himself on TV.

The last time he was on camera, he was doing something he shouldn’t with someone who wasn’t his wife.

After being the Health Secretary, he might be the only I’m A Celeb contestant to go into the camp and think there are too many beds.

Steve N Allen, comedian and writer.

Matt’s attempts have been too overt.

A more subtle publicity masterclass came from Elon Musk. He’s the billionaire who bought Twitter, the social media platform that has failed to make a profit.

Elon has been tweeting about charging users for the blue verified tick, for having online arguments and he’s been threatening different types of free speech.

Why don’t people see that he is trolling us? He sends these messages and outrage follows.

Twitter has been written about in the news more in the last week or so than at any other time. He’s doing it for the publicity. At this rate, it might actually become a good investment.

The real experts in stealth marketing has to be Mars. I mean the sweet makers, not the planet. That has been oddly quiet this week.

The makers of Celebrations has said it is removing the miniature Bounty bars from the selection this Christmas. This splits society into two groups; there are those who think the small Bounty is a waste of space and there are those who are wrong.

When we get nearer to the festive day you will notice when you open a box of Celebrations all you will find is a bounty of Bounty. Empirically, that tells us they are less wanted than the rest of the chocs, but some people fear change and they’ve been complaining about the move.

For an issue that has everyone so heated it really doesn’t matter. If you miss the Bounty you are allowed to go out and buy an actual Bounty bar. They’re huge in comparison.

If you fancy a chocolate and all you have is a small Bounty I’m sure you’ll survive. But this has left us talking about Celebrations while Roses and Quality Street are ignored.

They all want our attention: I’m A Celebrity, Elon and chocolate, but they may contain nuts.

