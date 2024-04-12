Gainsborough outdoor bowls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Isn’t it nice that spring is coming along with the lighter evenings?

Back in the day many Gainsborough folk would be looking forward to some nice afternoons and evenings playing Lawn Bowls at one of the many rinks around the town.

Outdoor Bowls is played between April to early September and it’s a wonderful way to meet friends and make new friends.

If you have not tried bowls this might well be the year to start but be warned, it can be addictive!

There are several clubs in the area and new members of all ages are always welcome. Beginners will get proper tuition from experienced players.

Beginners do not have to be super sporty or have a history of playing anything else to be good and enjoy the company of some great people who will probably become good friends to play with, have a laugh with and just enjoy life.

If you are a bit nervous, which you have no need to be, about going on your own to start with why not get some friends to make up a little group.

Outdoor Bowls is both physically and mentally rewarding and perfect for Wellbeing. It is important that older people get their needs met but we must emphasize bowls is not just for the elderly. It’s a game for all ages from teens to nineties.

Lincolnshire is not known as Bowls County for nothing and it is worth trying Outdoor Bowls Clubs as you could get many years of pleasure and satisfaction.

If this has tweaked your interest in going along and having a go at Outdoor Bowls there are two people to contact. At Rose Leisure at The Venue, North Warren Road, Gainsborough, please contact John Coy on 01427 615711. At Marshalls Sports Ground on Middlefield Road contact Kevin Ray and his email is [email protected] Both are very happy to meet interested people or groups at the grounds to arrange a fun try-out.

Give Bowls a try and see how you get on! What have you got to lose?

The one thing that Gainsborough has lost is the ability to play Bowls all year round as the Indoor Bowls at the Leisure Centre was closed by WLDC some years ago and the local Charity Riverside Indoor Bowls(RIBs) continues to work toward getting this reinstated to provide Wellbeing for all in the community.

At the time of closure there were unprecedented demonstrations outside the Council Offices as the members met to cancel the fun of over 200 players over the winter, and summer for many.