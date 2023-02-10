Jeremy Hunt issued a call to over-50s who have retired early to make a comeback to work, and try for a new career in later life.

As someone who won’t be able to retire in my 50s, I will be at the coalface until I am in my late 60s with the way things are going.

Why would anyone enjoying playing golf, taking holidays and having a lie-in be tempted to come back to the daily grind?

Yes, working is important to some, but it looks like this Government is going to make us work till we drop!

Plenty of people who want to retire in their 50s aren't going to be able to do so for financial reasons, says a letter this week.

Jayne Grayson

By email

