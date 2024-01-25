Letter to the editor from Chief Scout Bear Grylls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an open letter, Bear Grylls OBE has spoken of the success of the 1st Wragby Scouts just months after they opened their second Scout Troop with 12 more young people, describing the group as an “amazing team” and said he “couldn’t be prouder of everything they’ve achieved”.

“They’ve equipped them with skills for life – helping them play their part in the local community,” he said in his letter.

"They’ve learnt the power of believing in themselves and others and how together they can do so much more.

1st Wragby Scouts.

“I’m so proud of everything 1st Wragby Scout Troop’s achieved – not least the incredible kindness and generosity of our adult volunteers who make it possible. These are ordinary people from local communities who make an extraordinary difference.”

Tammy Dolling, Scout Leader for 1st Wragby Scout Group, said that the letter from Bear Grylls was a brilliant endorsement of the group, and the Scouts would be really pleased to hear his words:

"They’ll be thrilled to bits!” she said.

"We’re so pleased with the support we’ve had from the community, and it’s great that we’ve been able to offer this group to the community, giving these youngsters life skills and to take part in such adventures.”

1st Wragby Scouts take part in many activities.

1st Wragby Scouts are always on the lookout for more youngsters to join the troop, and for adult volunteers to hep out at meetings and activities.

“To be a volunteer in Scouts you don’t need incredible outdoor skills or know how to use a map and compass. We can teach you all that,” Bear Grylls added.

"What’s really needed is a smile, patience and willingness to share a little time to help others. I promise you’ll get back ten times what you put in – including new skills, new friends and a renewed sense of the difference we can make when we work together.

“The team at 1st Wragby have already done so much in just eight months. But just think what they can do in a year! They’re unstoppable and I’ll be cheering them on every step of the way. Be part of this amazing success story and volunteer today.”

For further information about Wragby Scouts, email Tammy at [email protected]