So, on the day of The Coronation, it seems to me that the police decided to arrest people who were going to be at the parade with Not My King signs, and this was before they had even stepped out and started to protest.

We don’t live in communist China or North Korea do we?

We are allowed to protest, yet it looks like the police decided that last Saturday was not the day for this.

Coronation or not, the police should not be arresting anyone to spare Charles’s blushes.

A reader questions why some protesters were arrested at The Coronation.

Jayne Grayson

By email

