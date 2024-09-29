Bronte classic Jane Eyre hits the stage at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jane Eyre

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 10.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company return to the area this week to perform this Charlotte Bronte classic. Young governess Jane Eyre arrives at the mysterious Thornfield Hall deep in the Yorkshire moors and meets enigmatic Mr Rochester.

So begins this most unforgettable of love stories.

Jane Eyre is to be performed by Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

When a secret from the past returns to haunt them, can Jane and Rochester’s passion survive the forces that might tear them apart forever?

Adapted from Charlotte Brontë’s classic novel, Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents one of the greatest romances of English literature.

Later in the year, Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be back at the venue to perform A Christmas Carol on November 6. Make sure you get your tickets to see Ebenezer Scrooge and co.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for these two productions, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

