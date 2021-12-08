Coping with diabetes over this Christmas season

Christmas is approaching and it is a time for preparations and thinking about extra food.

By David Philip
The festive season can be a difficult time for those with diabetes.

As a charity for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, we recognise that it can be a difficult time for people with both types of diabetes.

It can be a time of temptation, unpredictable or delayed meals, extra nibbles, excitement and stress, all of which can make managing their diabetes more of a problem.

We have just published our FREE December Newsletter and we also have a FREE booklet, ‘Diabetes at Christmas’ to help families who live with the condition. It gives various options for Christmas dinners, a recipe for homemade, lower carbohydrate and calorie Christmas pudding and many other tips. We also have a booklet, ‘Diabetes – Everyday Eating’ which may also be useful.

We are happy to send out these, free of charge. Contact IDDT on 01604 622837 or email [email protected]

Jenny Hirst

Co-Chair

InDependent Diabetes Trust

