Coping with diabetes over this Christmas season

As a charity for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, we recognise that it can be a difficult time for people with both types of diabetes.
It can be a time of temptation, unpredictable or delayed meals, extra nibbles, excitement and stress, all of which can make managing their diabetes more of a problem.
We have just published our FREE December Newsletter and we also have a FREE booklet, ‘Diabetes at Christmas’ to help families who live with the condition. It gives various options for Christmas dinners, a recipe for homemade, lower carbohydrate and calorie Christmas pudding and many other tips. We also have a booklet, ‘Diabetes – Everyday Eating’ which may also be useful.
We are happy to send out these, free of charge. Contact IDDT on 01604 622837 or email [email protected]
Jenny Hirst
Co-Chair
InDependent Diabetes Trust